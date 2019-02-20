

CTV Windsor





A safe was reported stolen in what is being called a ‘targeted attack’ at the WE Trans Support community centre.

Officers were in the area of the 100 block of Wyandotte Street West when they noticed a hole punched in the front window of an establishment on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m.

“We believe this was a targeted attack against our community,” says executive director Jayce Carver. “If the vandals meant to steal money, they would have broken into one of our neighbours’ businesses. But this is not what happened. These people attacked a community centre that serves Trans and Queer people in Windsor-Essex and Detroit.”

Police confirm their investigation revealed a break and enter had occurred, and it was reported that a safe had been stolen from the premise.

Carver tells AM800 News she believes the attack stems from their support for Pride flags being flown at public schools across Windsor-Essex.

Carver says they want community members to know that the centre continues to be a safe space.

“Nobody was physically harmed here last night,” says Carver. “We are going to make our centre safer, installing a camera today. We are looking for a community sponsor to help us install a full, monitored security system.”

When they opened the centre, Carver sys the community came together to provide what we needed to open more quickly than we had imagined.

Carver is asking the community to come forward again with financial support to replace the door and the glass that was destroyed, to pay for repairs, and to purchase a new, larger and mounted safe.

“Most importantly, we are asking for the community’s help to replace the pre-paid Mastercards and store cards that were in the safe, cards we distribute to our clients and our youth programs to buy food, groceries, and clothes, and to access transportation,” says Carver.

Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and is being followed up by the Property Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.