'Sad milestone': COVID-19 death toll reaches 700 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a grim milestone for the region.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 700 people, according to the WECHU website updated on Thursday.

The health unit issued a statement on Friday about the deaths.

“The Windsor and Essex County community has now lost 700 lives to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost a loved one since the pandemic began in 2020. This sad milestone is another stark reminder of how the virus continues to affect so many lives and that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” said the statement.

WECHU reported two new deaths related to the virus in the weekly statistics.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including five at LTC and retirement homes, two at hospitals and three community outbreaks.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, the current total number of in-patients in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 is 23. Out of those patients, 12 are being primarily treated fir the virus. There are no patients in the ICU with COVID.