'Sacks for Santa' collecting goods for homeless youth for the holidays

A personal injury lawyer in Windsor is again organizing an annual charity drive to help homeless youth this holiday season.

Francesca Provenzano from Greg Monforton & Partners, Injury Lawyers, is gathering donations until Dec. 15 to then donate to the Windsor Youth Centre.

“The demand is higher than ever this year, especially with our economy,” Provenzano said. “So we're really looking to help as many people as possible, especially as the colder temperatures come in.”

Provenzano is asking for items to put into backpacks like hygiene products, winter gear and non-perishable snacks, noting a handwritten card with motivational quotes to remind youth they’re not alone during the holiday season is also included.

“I just started it as a small thing,” she said. “Initially, I started with the legal community to try and get the legal community to give back every year and eventually it expanded into a general community effort. And so I'm hoping we'll do 500 this year just to keep on track with what we've been doing, but every little bit helps and I'm just grateful for the support.”

A charity drive aims to help homeless youth this holiday season. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Provenzano is also requesting blankets, gloves, hats and bus tickets among other things, telling CTV News more than 1,000 backpacks have been filled since the initiative began in 2019.

“Ultimately, I just want to gather as many donations as possible in order to help as many kids as we can,” Provenzano said.

Both itemized and monetary donations are accepted. Monetary donations are used to purchase items for the backpacks. According to Provenzano, backpacks are also difficult and expensive to come by, hoping more can also be donated.

“If you want to donate, feel free to send an email to sacksforsanta@hotmail.com and I will personally pick up the donations. Alternatively, you can send an E-transfer to that email address if you'd like to donate monetarily that money would be used to purchase items for the backpacks.”

She added, “Lawyers are here to help and people are going through tough times regardless of their circumstances and so ultimately the goal is just to be mindful of that and do your best to help in any way possible.”

Windsor Youth Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)