WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say firefighters were able to prevent a fully involved RV blaze from spreading to a home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the vehicle fire around 8:10 a.m. at 18934 Mull Road in Blenheim. When firefighters arrived on scene, the RV was fully involved and had spread to a barn on the property.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house, but the blaze caused around $50,000 in damages.

Fire officials say around $450,000 in property was saved.

There were no injuries as a result, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.