RV fire in Blenheim, Ont. spreads to barn causes $50,000 in damages
Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a fire at 18934 Mull Road in Blenheim, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say firefighters were able to prevent a fully involved RV blaze from spreading to a home Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the vehicle fire around 8:10 a.m. at 18934 Mull Road in Blenheim. When firefighters arrived on scene, the RV was fully involved and had spread to a barn on the property.
Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house, but the blaze caused around $50,000 in damages.
Fire officials say around $450,000 in property was saved.
There were no injuries as a result, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.