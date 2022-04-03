Rutckyj heading to Japan to play ball

Evan Rutckyj can’t wait to embark on his next journey in baseball.

“Just that taste I was like man if I ever had the chance to play over here I would a hundred percent jump on it,” he said.

That’s what he did when an opportunity to sign with Niigata Albirex of the BC League in Japan came up.

It all started when Rutckyj received a call from a former Team Canada teammate who had played in Japan. He recommended Rutckyj and asked if he’d be interested in playing for Niigata who was in need of an import player.

“My agent talked to their executive and formulated a deal. Now I'm just waiting for immigration to issue a visa and I'm gonna be heading over there,” said Rutckyj. “it's really good quality baseball. it's been tough for me to get back into north American baseball in the minor league and MLBso the next closest thing for me is in Asia.”

Rutckyj hopes doing well will open doors.

The 30-year old is a former New York Yankees draft pick who got a shot at making his MLB debut.

“I had my opportunity. I got an injury at the wrong time but I feel like I had a fair shot. I don't have any regrets. I'm still chugging along,” Rutcky said.

Rutckyj has been training at Riverside Baseball while waiting for his visa.

The centre is newly renovated with turf and other amenities that have help Rutckyj and other locals like Jacob Robson and Miles Miller prepare for their professional baseball careers.

“We're very happy to help them out and at the same time helps all the youth teams,” said club president Tom Laporte.

Earlier in the pandemic the Tecumseh, Ont. native played in Germany.

He pitched most recently in Mexico and has played in Australia, Peru and almost made it to the Olympics with Team Canada last year.

One experience that stands out is the time he spent in Japan at a tournament a year and a half ago with Team Canada.

“The way they were into the game. It was about 35-40,000 people. It was probably some of the funnest baseball I’ve ever played,” Rutckyj.

He looks forward to learning about the Japanese culture and indulging in the food, especially the sushi.

A whole host of new experiences await as Rutckyj continues his baseball journey.

“The people I got to meet and the experience I got to have its more about being able to connect with those people,” Rutckyj said. “Obviously the baseball's the main thing but the people and experiences you get to have while travelling is unbelievable.”