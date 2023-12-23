WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Russell Street fire causes $250K in damage, 10 people displaced

    Ten people are displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $250,000 after a fire broke out on the main floor of a two-storey structure on Russell Street late Saturday night.

    According to social media posts from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, multiple crews responded to a building located in the 3200-block of Russell Street on Saturday night after a fire was reported on the first floor.

    Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze and then begun ventilation to remove smoke from the building, with EMS and police later arriving on scene.

    All occupants managed to safely get out of the building, and no injuries were reported.

    Fire investigators later attended the scene and determined the fire originated in and was contained to a main floor bedroom.

    The cause is listed as “undetermined with no viable ignition sources found,” according to Windsor fire.

    In all, 10 people were displaced as a resulted of the fire.

    Damage is currently estimated at approximately at $250,000.

    Windsor fire said the Russell Street blaze was the second fire crews responded to in a four hour span. 

