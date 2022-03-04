Rules for extra-curricular activities in Windsor-Essex schools

Windsor-Essex school boards have issued a joint statement on extracurricular activities, outlining several measures moving forward.

“As the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves locally and provincially, directions in our school communities are continually revisited and adjusted, keeping in mind that the health and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” said the statement released on Friday.

After consulting with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the senior administrative teams at local school boards have decided to adopt the following measures regarding sports and extracurricular activities for students and staff:

Boards no longer require students to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

Given that the Ministry of Education has not made any changes regarding mandatory disclosure policies for the education sector, staff coaches will still be required to be fully vaccinated, or subject to regular rapid antigen tests as directed by the current protocol. Non-staff volunteers are still required to be fully vaccinated. Should this change, we will inform all affected individuals directly.

Students and staff are still required to use masks and PPE when not actively playing (ex. sitting on bench or coaching).

As no changes have been implemented regarding non-essential visitors in schools, spectators are not allowed to attend events at this time, however, this measure is being examined and more information will be forthcoming.

“We understand that with recent changes to the Reopening Ontario Act that capacity limits have been lifted in some sectors, however we still feel that it is important to proceed cautiously in the best interests of the health and safety of our students and staff,” said the statement.

The boards anticipate additional changes to provincial guidance related to schools and school communities will be forthcoming from the Ministry of Education.

The statement was signed by: