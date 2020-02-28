WINDSOR, ONT. -- Meet Windsor (Ontario's) royal family of robotics

The highest-level and largest Canadian robotics competition starts this weekend at Durham College.

Ontario high school students have six weeks to code, wire and design the most intelligent robot to defend itself in a robot vs. robot competition.

The Koscielski family has long been involved with FIRST Robotics, which holds the competition, as mentors, volunteers and even participants.

Joel Koscielski, son of Larry and Sheri Lynn, is a mechanical engineer and mentor for students in the First Robotics Competition (FRC).

Joel took part in his first competition in 2004.

"The match is always exhilarating," he said. "It’s only two-and-a-half minutes long, you hope your robot works, but sometimes things go a little awry. You don’t know how its going to work in the end...you just try your hardest.”

The robot competition changes every year, said Mark Breadner, president of FIRST Robotics Canada. The 2020 competition is called Infinite Recharge, which he referred to as "organized chaos."

Students will battle robot against robot in teams of three and they have two-and-a-half minutes to outperform their opponent.

"They have to pick up balls off the field, shoot the balls in field,' Breadner said." At the end they get bonus points if they can elevate their robot off the ground.”

Larry, the chair of Windsor-Essex First Robotics, calls the event a cooperation competition.

Each match requires members of the team to rotate, meaning they could be working with their friend at one moment then compete against them in the next.

"In between matches students have to prepare their robot to defend itself against its next opponent. When they call for help, everyone answers," he said. "FRC is doing nothing less than changing the world one kid at a time."

Sheri Lynn is also involved in the robotics world, calling the Koscielskis the "royal Windsor FIRST family of robotics." She and Larry have three other children who volunteer, mentor and run promotions for the competition.

Sheri Lynn acts as a mentor for students and is competing with two teams this year. She said the atmosphere in the arena is “like a great big football game, and everyone is cheering in the stands.”

She adds that a lot of kids have changed their mind and chosen engineering and science careers, but there is something for everyone at FIRST, like media and marketing.

Students compete for different awards and a number of school scholarships are offered by partnering universities and colleges.

Twenty-seven of the best Ontario teams will compete in the world championship in April.

Breadner said when it comes down to it, FIRST wants to enlighten students and to show "what youth are capable of today."

Teams are supported by a number of corporate sponsors including the province of Ontario, Ministry of Education and Enbridge gas, but students also have to fundraise with their local communities.

On April 4 and 5, Western University will be holding its own robotics competition, where attendees can watch the action for free.