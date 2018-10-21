

CTV Windsor





Windsor is one of the places that would be hit first with rotating strikes by postal workers if no agreement is reached with Canada Post Sunday evening.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers will begin rotating strikes at 12:01 a.m. Monday in Windsor, Victoria and Edmonton and at 1:01 a.m. in Halifax, it says.

The strikes will last for 24 hours with locations striking daily.

Canada Post says it will continue to operate across the country.

"We are accepting and delivering mail and parcels in all other locations," it said in a news release.

CUPW filed a strike notice earlier this week after ten months of negotiations to renew collective agreements.

"Canada Post had the opportunity this weekend to stop any postal disruption on Monday, but instead, as they have for almost a year, they refused to talk about the issues that matter to our members," says Mike Palecek, CUPW National President.

"Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn't address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs."

In an email to The Canadian Press on Sunday, Canada Post defended itself by stating that it was responding to many of the issues raised by the union, and has already tabled a significant offer that included wage increases, as well as the improvement of job security and social benefits.