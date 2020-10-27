WINDSOR, ONT. -- Rotary Clubs in Chatham and Tilbury hope residents will order a pizza on Wednesday to help aid in the effort to stop polio.

Pizza for Polio is a fundraiser as part of Rotary’s 30-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease polio.

Participating pizzerias include Konstantinos, Andy’s Place, Steve’s Pizzeria, Original 2 Pizza, Boston Pizza, Pizza Tonite, and Pie-Zano’s.

The pizzerias will contribute a portion of proceeds from each order.

The Rotary Club of Chatham has actively participated in polio eradication efforts from the beginning, under the longtime Polio Eradication Chair Emeritus, the late Keith Koke.

The Club has raised over $250,000 during this time to help eradicate this deadly disease

“It’s an amazing thing to think that our Rotary Club has helped save the lives of more than 400,000 children over the past three decades”, said Alysson Storey, Interim Polio Eradication Chair for the Rotary Club of Chatham.

Rotarians say for as little as 60 cents worth of vaccine; a child can be protected against this crippling disease for life.