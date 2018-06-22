

The Canadian Press





A Windsor roofing company has been fined 100-thousand dollars after a worker was killed by a fall.

Rauth Roofing Limited pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the 2016 incident at a commercial building in Windsor.

Court heard several workers were removing parts of an old roof that was to be replaced, when one of them stepped onto an opening that had been covered with sheet metal.

The sheet gave way and the worker fell through the opening, suffering critical injuries and dying in hospital less than two weeks later.

Ministry of Labour investigators said the employer failed to ensure that a guardrail system or protective covering was in place.