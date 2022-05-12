RONA break-in results in tool theft: CK police

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after tools were stolen during a hardware store break-in.

Sometime early Wednesday morning, police say unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the RONA Cashway Building Centre on Murray Street, causing about $1000 damage.

Once inside, about $900 worth of various DeWalt tools were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark Charron at markch@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87274. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.