

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a rollover on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP, EMS and the Kingsville Fire Department responded the crash on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 3 between the Marsh and Cameron side roads.

The driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Police say he was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed for about an hour as the investigation was completed and the vehicle was removed.