Rolling back in time at Wheels Car Show
Car enthusiasts were transported back in time Sunday with a number of rare gems and iconic models on display.
The Wheels Car Show had a lineup of various vintage cars at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village.
The event not only had cars but a full day of family fun with entertainment, food and a 50/50 draw.
Windsor Top Stories
2 dead, 6 hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Nova Scotia ceremony marks 25th anniversary of deadly Swissair crash
A delegation of Canadian military veterans, RCMP officers and first responders gathered in Nova Scotia Sunday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Canada's response to the deadly crash of Swissair Flight 111.
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remained stranded in the Nevada desert on Sunday after storms that swept through the area, as authorities investigated a possible death and worked to open exit paths by the end of the Labour Day weekend.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Israel's Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in violent clashes to be deported
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he wants Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv to be deported immediately and has ordered a plan to remove all of the country's African migrants.
More remote workers are willing to move in order to find affordable housing
Housing is the least affordable than it has been in about four decades in the U.S. But buying or renting a home might be even less affordable now if it weren’t for the continuing impact of remote and hybrid workers that resulted from the pandemic, according to a recent study by Fannie Mae.
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Pride flags stolen, craft brewery struggles, kitten found during traffic stop
57 Pride flags stolen in Norwich, craft breweries struggling with inflation, and a kitten found during a highway traffic stop in Cambridge round out the most-read stories of the week.
Heat warning in effect for Guelph, parts of Wellington County
Parts of Ontario, including Guelph and Elora, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?
The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
London
Western’s student food bank expecting influx of students, amid high food prices
Next week Western University’s Food Support Centre will be opening up its food bank to students struggling with food insecurity.
Search continues for missing London swimmer near Port Stanley
Residents and visitors attending Port Stanley Sunday can expect to see an increased police presence as the search continues for a missing swimmer.
Heat warning in effect for parts of Middlesex County
Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County areas as temperatures are expected to climb up to 35C.
Barrie
Over 250 charges laid in OPP crackdown on illegal car rally in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach have been cracking down on an illegal car rally all weekend, laying over 250 charges in the process.
Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation
An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Gravenhurst on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. police search for missing ATV rider
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
Heat warnings issued for much of the northeast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issue a heat warning for much of northeastern Ontario Sunday.
Ottawa
Convoy leaders stand trial, a late summer heatwave and 2024 budget directions: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Speeding driver stopped on Highway 401 with 3 unbelted kids in back
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped on Highway 401 this long weekend was caught speeding and had three kids in the car, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.
Toronto
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircrafts.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Montreal
Social media video of fire at Montreal oratory is fake, church believes
Officials at the Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal believe a social media video of a fire on its front steps is fake. The video shows a group of people playing drums and chanting around a large fire at the oratory's entrance while a crowd watches from below.
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
Atlantic
Retired journalist reflects on covering Swissair Flight 111 disaster off Nova Scotia, 25 years later
Retired ATV/CTV News journalist Rick Grant recollects his coverage of the Swissair Flight 111 crash on Sept. 2, 1998.
Annual CCM Summer Shootout hockey tournament brings 24 teams to Moncton
The Atlantic Hockey Group held its annual CCM Summer Shootout tournament in Moncton bringing teams from New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Quebec together.
RCMP respond to Saturday boat fire at in Digby County, N.S.
The Digby RCMP officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a fishing boat that caught fire at the Sandy Cove wharf in Digby, N.S., Saturday.
Winnipeg
Moose Lake RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Heat warning issued for southeastern Manitoba
Manitobans are being encouraged to keep cool this Labour Day long weekend as a heat warning is issued for the southeastern part of the province.
Thousands of flags honour kids battling cancer in Manitoba
A Winnipeg couple continues to honour the memory of their lost son while commemorating all children who have fought cancer in Manitoba with thousands of flags at The Forks.
Calgary
Air quality statement issued for Calgary and Edmonton
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.
Police investigation underway into parking lot clash in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating following a clash in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon that left some small businesses damaged, numerous participants injured and left witnesses wondering what was going on.
Street closures for Pride Parade
A number of roads will be closed Sunday for the Pride Parade
Edmonton
Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday
A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.
Vancouver
Evacuations ordered in B.C. Interior due to Wells Creek wildfire
Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia's Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
