Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit opens volunteer registration

Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic announced on Wednesday volunteer registration has opened for this year’s tournament – and Canadians are welcome.

The tournament will be held July 26-31 at the Detroit Golf Club and will bring the PGA Tour’s top golfers to the Motor City.

“Rocket Mortgage Classic volunteers are the backbone of what makes our event such a success,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The duties they perform are critical to making the tournament run smoothly, and also provide significant support toward our ‘Changing the Course’ initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide in Detroit.”

Organizers say they are expecting 1,500 volunteers to help out. The tournament relies on the support of its hardworking volunteers who help oversee every aspect of the event from admissions and guest services to on-course gallery management and shot tracking.

Each volunteer receives a Rocket Mortgage Classic golf shirt and hat by Levelwear Golf, complimentary week-long tournament access and park, an additional daily grounds ticket for guests, complimentary good and beverages while working and an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party during tournament week.

The volunteer package is $75 for adults, $35 for students 18 and over and free for those ages 13-18. All proceeds benefit tournament charities.

“Having this golf tournament is so great for Detroit, and I'm honored to be part of it,” said Sonya Moore, a volunteer since 2019 and Chair of the Walking Scorers committee. “I love the fact that this event provides exposure to golf for those who may have thought golf was out of their reach. I have met some really great people from all over Michigan and the PGA TOUR, and I have developed some wonderful friendships.”

Those interested can register to volunteer at RocketMortgageClasssic.com.