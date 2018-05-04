

CTV Windsor





A Windsor classic rock festival has been cancelled.

Organizers say Rock the Plaza has been cancelled “due to unexpected factors, which will impact the overall quality and experience of the festival.”

It was scheduled for the Riverfront Festival Plaza in Windsor on Aug. 10-12.

Full refunds are available through place of purchase. Internet and phone purchases will be directly refunded to the purchasing credit card. If you have any further questions please contact Select Your Tickets at 1-866-514-5050.

Eleven bands were supposed to take the stage over three days, including Randy Bachman, Honeymoon Suite, and Platinum Blonde.



Other bands were: Little River Band, Prism, Harlequin, Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, Toronto, The Headpins and Helix.