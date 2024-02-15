Robbery suspect allegedly pushes female employee

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly stole several items and pushed a female employee.

On Tuesday just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery at a pharmacy in the 1600 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Police say the suspect entered the business, stole several items, and pushed a female employee who attempted to confront him.

The suspect subsequently fled on a bicycle southbound towards Campbell Ave.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, 5’9”, 160lbs, with short grey hair and facial stubble. At the time of the incident, he wore brown pants, white shoes, a grey baseball hat, and a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com