Robbery suspect allegedly pushes female employee
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly stole several items and pushed a female employee.
On Tuesday just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery at a pharmacy in the 1600 block of Wyandotte Street West.
Police say the suspect entered the business, stole several items, and pushed a female employee who attempted to confront him.
The suspect subsequently fled on a bicycle southbound towards Campbell Ave.
The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, 5’9”, 160lbs, with short grey hair and facial stubble. At the time of the incident, he wore brown pants, white shoes, a grey baseball hat, and a black winter coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an "armed attack" at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning. A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
Authorities in Kansas City said Thursday that the mass shooting that unfolded amid throngs of people at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Caught at U.S.-Canada border with pythons in his pants, N.Y. man fined and sentenced to probation
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Poilievre says he would 'cut wasteful foreign aid,' work towards NATO spending target
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging that a future government would cut what he calls 'wasteful foreign aid' and would not allow funding to go to 'dictators, terrorists and multi-national bureaucracies.'
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
7 Los Angeles firefighters hurt in semi-truck explosion
At least seven Los Angeles city firefighters have been injured in a semi-truck explosion and at least two are in critical condition, a department spokesperson said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
How much snow we can expect Thursday
Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.
-
Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery
A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
-
Two youths arrested in multiple attempted armed vehicle robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police arrested two youths in relation to multiple attempted vehicle armed robberies in Kitchener.
London
-
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. region to see short blast of winter
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for the London region as a short but powerful blast of winter will impact the region on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
-
Arrests made after BB gun pellet shatters school bus window as children boarded
Two youths face charges after a school bus window was shattered while children were boarding in Severn Township.
-
WATCH VIDEO
WATCH VIDEO Armed home invasion and robbery caught on camera
York Regional Police were called to a home in the Holland Landing Road area about a home invasion on Wednesday at midnight.
Northern Ontario
-
SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
No injuries reported following church fire in Ottawa's southwest
No injuries were reported following a fire at a church in Richmond, southwest of Ottawa, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Man rescued from Ottawa River after car falls into water in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police say a man was rescued from the water after a car fell into the Ottawa River Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Cost of policing protests in Toronto since October near $9M, TPS chief says
An estimated $9 million has been spent policing protests across Toronto in the last four months, according to chief Myron Demkiw.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an "armed attack" at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning. A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.
-
Jewish Public Library reverses decision, puts Montreal author's books back on shelf
The Jewish Public Library has reversed its decision to remove a Montreal author’s books from its shelves over controversial social media posts. Elise Gravel’s books were temporarily removed from display, and only available on request. They are now available.
-
Excessive restraints, deviations from protocol at Lakeshore Hospital ER: ombudsperson
Quebec's ombudsperson is intervening after receiving 'several reports of negligence in the quality of care and services provided by Lakeshore General Hospital emergency staff.'
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. economic update: Surplus rises by over $200M on more tax revenue, transfers
New Brunswick's budget surplus has risen by more than $200 million after the government collected more money than anticipated in income and sales tax and federal transfers.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health-care agreement with the province.
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
'We're not safe anymore': Mother of Winnipeg homicide victim calls for change to justice system
The mother of a man who was killed during a robbery at a Winnipeg beer vendor is speaking out, saying she has lost faith in the justice system.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
AI and class sizes major focus of Calgary teachers' convention
Educators from across the city are gathering on Thursday to kick off the annual Calgary City Teachers' Convention.
Edmonton
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Armed man at large arrested on Sunchild First Nation: ALERT
An alleged gang member wanted on multiple warrants was arrested on the Sunchild First Nation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.
-
B.C. naturopaths call on province to allow them to prescribe safer supply drugs
Naturopaths in B.C. are calling on the provincial government to expand their prescription capabilities to safer supply drugs, with dozens enrolling in online training with an addiction support program.
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.