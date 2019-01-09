

Chatham-Kent police are warning people about a roadside scam.

Authorities received three calls from motorists in the Chatham and Dresden area on Saturday.

Police say a grey van and Dodge Durango stopped on the side of the road with people apparently from Dubai trying to sell jewelry for cash as they ran out of gas.

Officers encourage citizens not to fall for scams that aim at taking advantage of people’s generosity.

Police remind residents if the situation appears suspicious, use caution and call 911 immediately with physical descriptors of those involved along with a description of their vehicle including the license plate, if possible.