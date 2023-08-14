Roads reopened in Kingsville area after crash

A section of road in Essex County has reopened following a Sunday evening crash.

First responders were called to the scene on Road 3 west at McCain Sideroad in Kingsville around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, Road 3 west was closed between County road 23 and County Road 29 and McCain Sideroad was closed between County Road 18 and County Road 2 west.

All road were reopened around 10 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the crash, if there were any injuries or possible charges.