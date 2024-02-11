Roads reopened after police monitor 'planned demonstration' marking bridge blockade anniversary

Windsor police have reopened multiple roads after monitoring a "planned demonstration" which saw demonstrators celebrate the 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade.

Police took to social media to remind the community that blocking or impeding access to "critical economic infrastructure," such as the Ambassador Bridge, is illegal. They said those who attempt to do so will be held criminally accountable.

In preparation for the demonstration, Windsor police officers closed off multiple areas which permit access to the Ambassador Bridge.

The demonstration, a "slow roll" event marking the two-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy protest, started at 12 p.m.

Participating vehicles started their demonstration from Mic Mac Park in Windsor's west end, cutting through Tecumseh Road toward Ouellette Avenue.

Vehicles gathered for a few minutes at the Great Canadian Flag along Windsor's riverfront before heading back toward Mic Mac Park.

(Source: Facebook)

The Great Canadian Flag is about a seven-minute drive away from the Canadian entrance of the bridge.

Traffic around the bridge did not appear to be affected by Sunday's "slow roll" demonstration.

Roads were reopened about five hours later.

Windsor police had closed the following routes, in preparation for the demonstration:

The Ambassador Bridge entrance at Wyandotte and Patricia.

The corner of Wyandotte Street and Huron Church Road (closed for southbound traffic).

The intersection at Patricia Road and Union Street.

About two years ago, on Feb. 7, 2022, a blockade related to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests shut down traffic on the Ambassador Bridge for six days.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Sanjay Maru