Roads close to traffic for Open Streets Windsor

Windsor, Ont. -

The annual Open Streets Windsor event is happening Sunday, with a number of streets across the city open only to pedestrians.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the event is designed to "connect our diverse neighbourhoods and people across the community."

Enhanced safety measures are in place for the event.

“Open Streets Windsor is one of our favourite annual community traditions, and I’m happy to see it return this year,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement.

The eight-kilometre route runs along Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue West, Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road.

With Halloween soon, participants are encouraged to dress up or decorate their bikes or mobility devices.