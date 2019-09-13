

CTV Windsor





Road repairs are now underway along a problem section of Highway 3 in Essex County.

The road has buckled six times since last summer, including three times over the past few months.

Work started Wednesday on Highway 3 near County Road 8, extending to County Road 34.

Crews are expanding joints and cleaning out debris.

Reduced speed limits are posted along that stretch.

The work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.