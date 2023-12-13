Road reopens following Essex structure fire
A section of County Road 8 in Essex has reopened following a fire.
OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
No details have been provided in terms of any possible injuries, a cause or damage estimate.
Police told CTV News the fire is not suspicious.
The road reopened around 2:30 a.m.
