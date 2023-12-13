WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Road reopens following Essex structure fire

    Fire crews respond to a structure fire on County Road 8 in Essex on Dec. 12, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook) Fire crews respond to a structure fire on County Road 8 in Essex on Dec. 12, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook)

    A section of County Road 8 in Essex has reopened following a fire.

    OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

    No details have been provided in terms of any possible injuries, a cause or damage estimate.

    Police told CTV News the fire is not suspicious.

    The road reopened around 2:30 a.m.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News