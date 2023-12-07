WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation in downtown Windsor

    Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    A section of Wyandotte Street East has been closed for an active police investigation.

    Officers are on scene in the 200 block of Wyandotte St. E for the investigation.

    As a result, police have closed Wyandotte St. between Windsor Avenue and McDougall Street.

    Police say there is no threat to public safety, but are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

    Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

