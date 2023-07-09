Road rage suspect twice the legal limit, Chatham-Kent police say

Several people are credited with getting a dangerous driver off the road over the weekend, who police allege cut one driver off several times and crashed into a separate vehicle while twice the legal limit.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, over the weekend a man was observed driving a vehicle erratically on Queen Street in Chatham, including cutting off one driver several times and then crashing into a separate vehicle.

The incident was observed by a bystander who then called police.

With assistance from several other callers, the driver was located exiting his vehicle at another address, where he was then arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

Police said the driver was twice the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with operation while impaired (80 plus), dangerous driving, and driving while under suspension.

In addition, the driver’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released with a future court date.