Road rage incident leads to assault charge

    Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assault after a road rage incident in Ridegetown Sunday.

    Police responded to a “disturbance” around 6:42 p.m. at the Circle K on Erie Street South.

    When officers arrived to the scene, police learned an assault had occurred after a minor vehicle collision involving two people. One person remained on scene.

    Police conducted an investigation and arrested a 51-year-old man from Charring Cross. Police say he was released with conditions and a future court date.  

