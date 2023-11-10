Road closures to look out for ahead of Remembrance Day parade and ceremony

The City of Windsor is hosting a number of events to mark Remembrance Day including the annual service and parade which will result in some road closures Saturday morning.

The city will host the annual Remembrance Day service on Saturday just before 11 a.m. The service is in partnership with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service, the Windsor Regiment, HMCS Hunter, and others.

Road closures

Ouellette Avenue will be closed from Riverside Drive to University Avenue from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

University Avenue will be closed from Ouellette Avenue to McDougall Street from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Freedom Way will be closed from University Avenue East to Park Street East from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Remembrance Day Parade

Squadrons will march from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue, and over to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall. The parade march will start from Dieppe at around 10:30 a.m. Members of the public are invited to gather along the roadways and join in the parade as it passes by on route to City Hall.

Remembrance Day Service

Beginning at about 10:40 a.m., representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service. Special guest speakers from the military will include Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, Commander of the RCN Naval Reserves, who is visiting the area in honour of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserves.

The service will be livestreamed on ctvnewswindsor.ca

Special ceremony for Windsor Regiment

Immediately following the Remembrance Day Service, members of the Windsor Regiment will march over to Freedom Way to conduct a ceremony to hand over the unit’s old Guidon to the University of Windsor at the former Armouries (now the School of Creative Arts). All those attending the cenotaph service are invited to join the march and observe the commemorative ceremony.