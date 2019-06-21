

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are reminding the public about several road closures ahead of the 2019 Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River.

The fireworks are set to erupt on Monday at 9:55 p.m., with a rain date set for Tuesday. This year show is expected to last 25 minutes.

The annual family event is enjoyed by thousands of community members, so police want people to plan ahead and be patient.

Road closure and parking restrictions are instituted and designed to allow the best possible amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow both to and from the event.

At 6 p.m. on the day of the event, essentially all roads north of Wyandotte Street between the Ambassador Bridge and Devonshire Road will be closed.

The following roadways are designated as a no stopping zone from 12 p.m. on the date of the event until 2 a.m. the following morning:

-Glengarry Avenue and Aylmer Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive

-McDougall Street from University Avenue to Giles Blvd

-Victoria Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Erie Street

Police say notices were distributed to residents in these regions and violators will be towed.

Officers also want to remind residents that there will be no alcohol permitted within the road closure areas.

Bicycle and e-bike riders are requested to refrain from riding in high density areas of pedestrian traffic.

Free bicycle parking will be available at Charles Clark Square from 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm courtesy of the Windsor Bicycling Committee.

A free bus service will operate from Devonshire Mall to downtown from 6 p.m. until approximately 9:30 pm. Return bus service will commence at the conclusion of the fireworks.

Any cab use will have designated drop off/pick up points:

-Pitt Street at Ferry Street to the west

-Chatham Street at Glengarry Avenue to the east

The City of Windsor has more details on their website.