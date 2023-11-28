Road closures for Windsor Santa Claus Parade 2023

Windsor police are informing the public about upcoming road closures for the Windsor Santa Claus Parade this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the annual parade will take place in the downtown area.

PUBLIC NOTICE:



On December 2, 2023, the annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade will take place in the downtown area.



The following roads will be temporary closed during the following times for the event:



Parade Staging: 3-6PM, on Ouellette Ave. between Erie St. and Wyandotte St. pic.twitter.com/gmZKZqg7S6 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 28, 2023

The following roads will be temporary closed during the following times for the event:

Parade Staging: 3-6 p.m. on Ouellette Ave. between Erie St. and Wyandotte St.

3-6 p.m. on Ouellette Ave. between Erie St. and Wyandotte St. Parade Route: 6-9p.m., on Ouellette Ave. between Erie St. and Riverside Dr., Riverside Dr. between Ouellette Ave. and Caron Ave., and Caron Ave. between Riverside Dr. and University Ave.

There will be no east-west traffic allowed through the entire parade route (including the major arteries of Riverside, University and Wyandotte) at this time.

Police say motorists wishing to travel east or west should divert to the south, around the route.