WINDSOR, ONT. -- Those who drive along California Avenue can expect some road closures for the next two and a half months.

The City of Windsor has let residents know California Avenue between Pulford Street and Norfolk street, as well as Pulford Street between California Avenue and Northway Avenue will be closed.

Only local traffic will be permitted through as sewer and road reconstruction work is underway.

The work is set to start Monday, June 8 and will continue until September, weather permitting.