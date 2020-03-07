WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex OPP say Caille Avenue in Lakeshore is closed due to water levels.

Police are urging motorists not to drive through submerged roads and to respect road closure signs.

They say it is difficult to judge the depth of water on a roadway and a vehicle could become disabled when attempting to cross flooded roads.

This comes as a flood warning has been issued for Lakeshore and Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie shorelines.