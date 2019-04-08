Road blocked for three hours following train fire
A freight train engine caught fire on Banwell Road, south of County Roard 22 in Tecumseh, Ont. on Sunday, April 7, 2019. (Twitter / @NJoP32)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 7:07AM EDT
A road was shut down in Tecumseh after a train engine caught fire Sunday evening.
There were no reports on injuries following the incident, which happened about 7:30 p.m. at Banwell Road and County Road 22.
Witnesses say two engines were pulling the train when the second burst into flames. The lead engine then disconnected.
The roadway was shut down for about three hours.