WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four-lane stretch of Riverside Drive from Caron Avenue to Devonshire will not be reduced to allow for more social distancing.

City council made that decision this afternoon with a 6-4 vote against the idea.

Councillor Rino Bortolin had wanted to see the northern most lane of Riverside Drive closed to traffic, to allow pedestrians and cyclists more space to enjoy the trail system, while maintaining physical distance from others.

“I’m not going to be heartbroken, but it is something that we’re trying to table some ideas, some progressive good ideas that is realistically, it’s giving an opportunity for pedestrians and cyclists for some space,” says Bortolin.

Anyone outside on the riverfront this past weekend would have noticed it was a popular place to be.

Administration did not recommend the lane reduction either, citing pedestrian safety and emergency response time, even though traffic volumes have significantly dropped during the pandemic.

Even though Bortolin‘s hope of reducing that stretch of road did not pass, staff will work with the Riverside and Pillette Village BIA’s to explore future lane closures in the near future.