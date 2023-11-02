WINDSOR
Windsor

Riverside Drive westbound lane reopens after active investigation

The forensic identification unit is on scene on Riverside Drive near Pillette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The forensic identification unit is on scene on Riverside Drive near Pillette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have reopened a section of Riverside Drive after an active investigation.

The westbound lane of Riverside Drive East is currently closed from Pillette to Jos Janisse.

The forensic identification unit is also on scene.

Police are asking the public to use an alternate route until further notice.

