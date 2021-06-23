WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new multi-use trail is going forward along Riverside Drive in Tecumseh.

Tecumseh council adopted the recommendation of the development of the Riverside Drive Trail along the south side of the road between the Windsor-Tecumseh border at Winclare through to Lakewood Park at Manning Road.

Council directed that the project proceed to detailed design with a report back on completion.

“The detailed design process will include discussions with utility companies and individual property owners who have landscaping or irrigation systems within the town’s right-of-way or where the town may require property or easements,” said council notes from the town.

There were two separate advocacy groups for the project “Extend the Trail” and “Rethink the Trail”.

The town also had a special public meeting to discuss the trail concerns on April 8. At that meeting, it was agreed that an additional public consultation period would be held with details on the project posted on the Town’s PlaceSpeak platform for comment.

The comments were provided to the town’s consultants for review and response. The consultants provided a follow-up letter and presentation to council regarding the public input.

The consultant recommendation remained consistent to proceed with the detailed design and construction of a 2.4-metre to 3.0-metre wide asphalt trail connecting the Ganatchio Trail to Lakewood Park.

Tecumseh council first proposed the project at a meeting on Dec. 13, 2016. At that time, the cost was $842,000, but has increased to about $1.2 million.