Riverside Drive reopens after downed power lines repaired
Riverside Drive East is blocked off between Villaire Avenue and Ford Boulevard in Windsor on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 4:10PM EDT
WINDSOR -- A section of Riverside Drive East has reopened after a single-vehicle crash caused some downed power lines.
The road was blocked off between Villaire Avenue and Ford Boulevard.
There were no reported injuries, but police are still investigating.
Enwin crews replaced the pole.
Windsor police say the power lines were on the ground, but it has been fixed.