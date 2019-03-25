

CTV Windsor





Work on the $6.3-million Riverside Vista Project is closing the highly-travelled road for another three months.

Riverside Drive closed Monday between Dieppe Street and Solidarity Tower. It is expected to reopen by the end of June.

Traffic is being rerouted to Wyandotte Street. Transit Windsor buses are also being detoured.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade. Construction for the first phase of work started on June 18, 2018 after Windsor city council approved the contract for Amico Infrastructures to rebuild Riverside Drive from Lauzon Road to Riverdale Avenue.

The full project is expected to extend into the 2020s.