WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Riverside Drive is closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a pole.

Riverside Drive East between Patrice and St. Rose is temporarily closed after the single-vehicle crash on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

Windsor police say the caused extensive property damage when it hit the pole.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver is facing a careless driving charge.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Police say they are aware of the power outage in that area and the issue is being worked on.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.