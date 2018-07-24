

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor will press forward to a major overhaul of the Riverfront Festival Plaza, after council approved final concept drawings Monday night.

About $6 million will be spent on upgrades, including new plaza entrances and separating the space to allow multiple events to use the space at the same time.

Another major feature is a permanent canopy, which will provide shade but also reportedly stand up to harsh weather conditions.

The site will also see more trees, walkways and improved fencing.

Construction will start this year.