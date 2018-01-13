

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says water levels on the Thames River are expected to peak Sunday in Dutton and in Thamesville and Chatham on Monday.

That means the Indian-McGregor Creek Diversion Channel is still operating to protect the south end of Chatham from flooding.

Elevated water levels can be expected for several days after the peak passes, LTVCA says. Low-lying river flats adjacent to the Thames River from Delaware to Chatham are expected to flood.

The authority says water levels had risen on many of the region’s smaller local watercourses and some spilled their banks.

In some areas the situation was aggravated by snow and ice blockages.

LTVCA says people should take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, and streams. The combination of slippery banks, broken or unstable ice and fast moving cold water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children and pets should be kept away from the water.