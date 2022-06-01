Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex as two-day heat warning comes to an end

As Environment Canada's two-day heat warning in Windsor-Essex comes to an end, the region will face a risk of thunderstorms for most of the day.

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms. Wind will blow west 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will hit 33 C, with the UV index valued at "7 or very high."

The humidex will make temperatures Wednesday feel like 35 C. In comparison, Monday and Tuesday saw humidex values sit at 38 C. During the previous two days, Environment Canada said cooler air was expected to arrive in the region Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies are projected to loom over Windsor-Essex on Wednedsay night, becoming cloudy before Thursday morning.

Here is Environment Canada's forecast for the next seven days in Windsor-Essex: