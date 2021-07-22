Advertisement
Risk of thunderstorm in forecast for Windsor area
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:18AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- While the sun is expected to shine for most of Thursday, Environment Canada says rain could be on the way to Windsor-Essex.
The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 27 C. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Increasing cloudiness is expected early in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate
- Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
