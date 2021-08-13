WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a mix of sun and cloud Friday with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. Windsor gusting upwards of 50 km/h near noon. High of 28 C. Low 16 C.

Clear skies Saturday. High of 26 C with a Humidex of 29 C. UV index 9 or very high. Low of 12 C.

Sunny Sunday. High of 26 C. Low of 14 C.

The sunshine continue to start your workweek. High of 27 C. Low of 17 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers Tuesday. High of 26 C. Low of 19 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday, High of 27 C. Low of 18 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 27 C while the normal Low is 16 C.