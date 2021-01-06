WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex could see freezing rain and a light dusting of snow, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind is expected to be up to 15 km/hr and a high of 2 Celcius. Wind chill -5 C overnight.

“There’s a massive system that’s riding through the northern parts of Ontario, some warm air ahead of it, that’s why it’s so warm and damp,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “But there is a cold front dragging through the heart of the upper mid-west and it will get here sprinkling some freezing rain and snow.”

He says it could cause some icy patches on area roads in the Windsor area.

Thursday is expected to be overcast, with the wind becoming northeast at 20 km/hr late in the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 1C, with a wind chill of -6C in the morning. There will be cloudy periods in the evening with a low of -6C.