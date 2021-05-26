WINDSOR, ONT. -- After several hot days, the Windsor area is expected to get some rain and there’s a chance of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers beginning early in the morning and ending near noon, then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light Wednesday morning. A high of 26 C. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 9 C by Wednesday evening.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 19 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 9 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12 C.

Friday night..clearing. Low 6 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 18 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 22 C and the average low is 11 C.