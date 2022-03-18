Risk of a thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex

Temperatures dip back closer to average on Friday and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the Windsor-Essex forecast.

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light early this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 late this afternoon.

A high of 13C is expected. UV index 5 or moderate.

As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Periods of rain beginning. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6C.

Temperatures reached 21.2C at Windsor Airport on Thursday, which is lower than the record of 23C in 2012.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Saturday..showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Sunday..sunny. High 13C. Sunday night..clear. Low 2C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 3C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 2C.

Wednesday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 6.9C and the average low is -2C.