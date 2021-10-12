Risk of a thunderstorm and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says there’s a risk of a thunderstorm for the Windsor area.

Tuesday’s forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23 Celsius. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 16.6C and the average low is 6.9C.