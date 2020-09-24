WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police statistics show an increase in domestic-related assaults reported over the past three months.

Police say domestic (family) assaults were reported 66 times in August, 11 more than reported in August of last year.

In July, domestic assaults were reported 79 times. That’s 31 more than reported in July of last year.

The increase was discussed at the Windsor Police Service Board meeting on Thursday and if it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police say there was no discernible reason from the police perspective.

Overall crime was down, with 1389 total Criminal Code violations in August. This is a 25 per cent decrease from the same month last year, with 487 less violations.

Violent crime was up with 275 incidents in August, an increase of 50 compared to August 2019.