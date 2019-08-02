

Ricardo Veneza and Alana Hadadean , CTV Windsor





Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his ‘All Starr Band’ returned to Windsor on Thursday.

The music legend is celebrating the 30th anniversary with his post-Beatles band.

Starr performed at Caesars Windsor on Thursday — the only scheduled stop in Canada as part of a month-long tour for the 79-year-old.

Starr has been touring with the band since 1989.