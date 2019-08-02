Ringo Starr makes lone Canadian stop in Windsor
Beatles and rock legend Ringo Starr plays a show at Caesars Windsor on August 1, 2019. (Courtesy Caesars Windsor)
Ricardo Veneza and Alana Hadadean , CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 10:32AM EDT
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his ‘All Starr Band’ returned to Windsor on Thursday.
The music legend is celebrating the 30th anniversary with his post-Beatles band.
Starr performed at Caesars Windsor on Thursday — the only scheduled stop in Canada as part of a month-long tour for the 79-year-old.
Starr has been touring with the band since 1989.