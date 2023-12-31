Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the Windsor region

We’ll see periods of snow or rain Sunday with a high of plus 3.

Periods of snow will be ending near midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Sunday night will have gusty winds and a low of minus 1, feeling like minus 7 overnight.

New Year’s Day on Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, a chance of flurries, gusty winds, and a high of plus 1, feeling like minus 7 in the morning.

Monday night will have cloudy periods and a low of minus 5.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.