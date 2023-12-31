WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the Windsor region

    Snow covers the trees along the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV WIndsor) Snow covers the trees along the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV WIndsor)

    We’ll see periods of snow or rain Sunday with a high of plus 3.

    Periods of snow will be ending near midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Sunday night will have gusty winds and a low of minus 1, feeling like minus 7 overnight.

    New Year’s Day on Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, a chance of flurries, gusty winds, and a high of plus 1, feeling like minus 7 in the morning.

    Monday night will have cloudy periods and a low of minus 5.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.

